WP videos showcase its history, work in three constituencies

The Workers' Party (WP) yesterday released videos detailing the party's history and involvement in three of the six constituencies it intends to contest this general election.

Broadcast over messaging application WhatsApp, the three clips, each less than two minutes long, highlight the party's history in Hougang SMC and Aljunied GRC - constituencies held by the WP - and East Coast GRC.

The party said last week it will also be fielding candidates in Punggol West SMC, Marine Parade GRC and the new Sengkang GRC.

The two videos on Hougang SMC and Aljunied GRC recount the year the seats were won in both constituencies, and include words of thanks to residents who had "stuck by (the WP) through thick and thin".

Hougang SMC, captured by former party chief Low Thia Khiang in 1991, is the longest-held opposition constituency in Singapore.

"Thank you for the warmth you have shown us in Hougang the past 29 years," the WP said in the Hougang video, which also highlights community events organised by the party, such as movies and legal talks.

Mr Low, who will not be contesting this general election, was also the first opposition leader to win a group representation constituency after he led the WP team to victory in Aljunied GRC in 2011.

The party said in the Aljunied clip: "To our Aljunied residents, who have supported us, walked with us and stuck by us through thick and thin, thank you."

In the third video, the party highlighted its involvement in East Coast GRC, which it has contested in the last three election cycles.

"Since 2006, the WP and our volunteers in blue have been reaching out to residents," the party said in the video, which includes snippets from previous events, such as food distribution and recycling programmes, that it had organised in the constituency.

"We will see you in the fourth tomorrow," the party said, referring to Nomination Day today.