WP, PAP teams for Aljunied spell out stakes in political broadcast

In the 2015 General Election, the Workers' Party (WP) had a close call in Aljunied GRC, when it bested the People's Action Party (PAP) by just 2,626 votes.

Recounting the result yesterday in a televised broadcast, WP chief Pritam Singh told Aljunied voters the party understands their vote has to be earned.

"We have worked hard to earn your trust, sometimes under difficult circumstances. For those who feel that we have not met your expectations, we seek your understanding and promise to do better.

"Now, more than ever, your vote is essential to chart the kind of political system Singapore should have," he said.

Spelling out the high stakes in this year's general election, in the first of a series of constituency political broadcasts, Mr Singh reiterated a key theme of his party's campaign: that a strong opposition presence is important and there is a need to have elected opposition MPs in Parliament.

The WP had wrested Aljunied - the only opposition-held GRC in Singapore - from the PAP in 2011.

But it won by a much smaller margin four years later with 50.95 per cent of the vote share, enough to trigger a recount into the wee hours of the morning.

Mr Singh said that as MPs in Parliament, his party had asked tough questions on residents' behalf to hold the PAP government accountable.

"As WP MPs, we have been rational and responsible. We support the government agenda when we think it is on the right track, and oppose it only when we find the direction is not in the national interest," he said, citing the party's opposition to the 2013 Population White Paper and the goods and services tax hike as examples.

Expanding on the theme of the need for checks and balances, fellow WP candidate Gerald Giam urged voters not to be swayed by the PAP's argument that there is no need to vote for the opposition, as the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme ensures their voice in Parliament.

"The PAP will feel safe as long as their two-thirds majority is not threatened. But once the opposition gains more seats, they will be forced to consult you, and you will also get a more responsive government," said Mr Giam, a former NCMP.

Rounding up the WP team in Aljunied are two other incumbent MPs - party chairman Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap - as well as former NCMP Leon Perera. Mr Giam and Mr Perera will replace former party chief Low Thia Khiang and party stalwart Chen Show Mao, who will not be standing for election.

Mr Perera said the voices of NCMPs can be ignored, as they do not carry the full mandate of the people. On the other hand, "the voices of fully elected opposition MPs cannot be ignored by the PAP at the risk of losing more fully elected seats".

Mr Singh also sought to pre-empt concerns over the mismanagement of the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council.

The town council has steadily built up its operating funds and most recently recorded an accumulated surplus of $7.9 million, more than double the accumulated surplus recorded when it took over from the previous town council in 2011, he said.

The High Court found last October that Ms Lim and Mr Low had breached their fiduciary duties towards the town council in hiring a managing agent company without calling a tender. They have appealed against the ruling.

The PAP team, on the other hand, argued that community should come before politics.

PAP's Bedok Reservoir-Punggol branch chairman Victor Lye said: "Aljunied is yours - not someone's political hostage".

His fellow PAP candidate for Aljunied GRC, Mr Shamsul Kamar, asked: "Are we (Aljunied) the check and balance mechanism for the country or the catalyst to take Singapore forward and scale greater heights?"

Rounding up the PAP camp are lawyer Alex Yeo, marketing director Chan Hui Yuh and bank executive Chua Eng Leong.

Mr Chua pointed out that despite losing in the last two general elections, the PAP team has not left Aljunied behind.

On the contrary, it has continued to improve the infrastructure there, with plans to build new polyclinics, community hospitals and MRT stations.

The team also outlined plans to set up job centres and a pocket money fund for disadvantaged children, and secure cheaper essential goods and services for residents.

Ms Chan and Mr Yeo described their collaborative approach to providing local services and programmes. Ms Chan plans to set up a local fund for residents, so that even those living in private estates are eligible as long as their income level is below a stated sum.

She said: "Our help schemes will be based on trust and not on rules that may make it difficult for you to get help when you need it."

Mr Yeo stressed the need to listen and deliver what residents really need.

Citing his ward's grocery distribution programme as an example, he said: "We raised funds so that we could purchase items based on feedback, giving beneficiaries what they need. We must always listen, go the extra mile and try our very best."

Wrapping up the team's speech, Mr Lye said that the PAP team "can do better" for Aljunied residents.

"In GE2015, we stood up for you. Forced a recount. The opposition who lost could enter Parliament; we could only look on and resumed helping you the next day.

"It's been nine years. It's time. Bring us home."