WP MPs raise $1m, end appeal for funds

The Workers' Party (WP) town councillors involved in multimillion-dollar lawsuits over alleged improper payments ended their fund-raising effort yesterday, after collecting more than $1 million.

At the close of their online appeal, WP chairman Sylvia Lim, secretary-general Pritam Singh and former chief Low Thia Khiang had raised a total of $1,008,802.

"We are closing the appeal for now, as the amount raised substantially covers the legal fees required at this point in time," they said in an update on their blog In Good Faith.

They will provide updates on the blog on how the funds are used, they added.

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The financial support is crucial but the moral support you have given us is incalculable," they wrote.

The trio first sought the public's help last Wednesday evening, saying they have spent close to $600,000 so far on the legal battle, using their own savings and contributions from friends.

This has "depleted our personal resources", they said. "We need financial resources to fight the legal battle and to deal with the prospect of being made a bankrupt," they added.

The trio and two other town councillors are facing two suits over $33.7 million in alleged improper payments - one brought by Aljunied-Hougang Town Council as directed by an independent panel, and the other by Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council. The suits claim that the five breached their fiduciary duties and have to repay the improper payments made.

The trial, which began on Oct 5, is scheduled to run until Nov 2.