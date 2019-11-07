Workers' Party has avoided giving answers, failed to take action: DPM Heng Swee Keat

RESPONSE BY DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER HENG SWEE KEAT

I've raised this motion because it concerns the integrity of members of this House. And I've asked Ms Sylvia Lim earlier, is it sub judice, and she said no.

We cannot stay silent when a court finds severe lapses among members of this House. To be characterised as dishonest, lacking in integrity, lacking in candour. These are very serious as Parliament is a key foundation of our political system. Members in this House set the tone for politics that we have in Singapore. Singaporeans expect more from their MPs. If we let things go unanswered, Singaporeans will be right to ask what kind of system we have today: Whether it is still the clean and incorruptible Singapore that we have worked hard to maintain all these years. Whether they can trust the people whom they have elected to represent and serve them. Whether their political leaders, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, deserve to be trusted.

Throughout this entire saga, the Workers' Party (WP) has avoided giving any straight answers. They have not explained why they went out of their way to obfuscate the waiver of tender and appointment of FM Solutions & Services (FMSS), despite claiming that there was nothing wrong with what they did. They have not explained why FMSS was allowed to charge higher managing agent rates than CPG, even though FMSS was run by their friends and was close to the WP. You have not shown responsibility.

Now, let me remind members of this House what Mr Low Thia Khiang said in Parliament in 2015: "We are for transparency and accountability. We are not shy to support the motion that is critical of us but we will address and remedy the issues raised by the AGO (Auditor-General's Office) report." Mr Low made very clear that you are for transparency.

We have heard something else from Mr Pritam Singh today. So, I ask the WP of today - do you still stand for transparency and accountability?

You have refused to give your residents the assurance that Ms Lim and Mr Low will no longer be involved in financial matters for Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC). And Mr Faisal Manap also indicated and refused to take steps to protect public funds and to protect their residents' money. You are the chairman of the town council. Given this position, the Government will be forced to express its concerns to AHTC's own independent panel.

The second key question I raised was to ask the WP MPs whether they will join with the government MPs to set out some basic principles for the conduct of MPs, both inside and outside the House. None of the WP MPs, unfortunately, raised any points about the basic principles that we have set out.

We may differ on where we stand on many issues, but we always assumed that we at least agreed on the nature of politics we should have in Singapore. After all, would the WP not agree that maintaining high standards of integrity and accountability are at the core of a "First World Parliament"? Or have you forgotten about "First World Parliament"?

The integrity of WP MPs has been called into question, and not addressed. In any reputable organisation, individuals who have fallen short would themselves feel a sense of shame and regret, and would themselves do the right thing unbidden. Failing which, other town councillors would have done their duty and acted to cleanse their own house. Failing which, the political party which controls the town council would step in to put things right.

In the case of AHTC and the WP, all these multiple levels of personal and party responsibility have failed. What is the right thing to do? I think members of this House know the answer. I think members of the WP know this in their heart. So I urge WP MPs, that despite their recalcitrant stand today, the WP and AHTC will reflect very carefully on what has happened in AHTC and what the House has been discussing. I hope you will conclude that you should carry out your duty and do what the motion recommends.