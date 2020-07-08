World wants to see diversity of parties, views in S'pore: SPP chief

The international community does not want to see one-party dominance in Singapore, but a diversity of political parties and viewpoints, Singapore People's Party (SPP) chief Steve Chia said yesterday.

Responding to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's remarks at the ruling party's Fullerton rally on Monday, he told reporters before a walkabout in Lorong 7 Toa Payoh that the world is looking to see how Singapore transitions from its third generation of leaders to its fourth.

"When they see that there is the PAP, the Workers' Party, the SPP and any other party, and we are able to debate sensibly and come up with sensible solutions... This is what will impress the international community even more," said Mr Chia, who is leading an SPP team contesting in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC. The other SPP candidates are party vice-chairman Williiamson Lee, Mr Osman Sulaiman and Mr Melvyn Chiu.

PM Lee said a poor showing in the polls for the People's Action Party could dent Singapore's standing in the world, among investors as well as friends and adversaries of the nation. "Will we reveal ourselves to be fractious and divided, withholding our full support from the government we have elected, in a crisis where swift, decisive action is vital to save jobs and lives?" he said.

PM Lee also criticised opposition parties for their "fashionable peacetime slogans", "recycled manifestos" and for keeping silent on how to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Chia said he was surprised PM Lee expected unelected opposition members to come up with solutions for the crisis. "The whole Cabinet is being paid millions. It is their responsibility," he added.

Noting that the proportion of undecided voters here has gone up with each election, Mr Chia said the uncertainty over whether to continue voting the PAP into power has only grown. "We believe the alternative parties are working hard to give swing voters a cre-dible choice," he said.

Mr Chia, who has committed to being a full-time MP if elected, said a common grouse from residents in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC is that they do not see their MPs enough.

The former Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) also criticised the NCMP scheme, though he acknowledged the SPP has had a tradition of taking up the role. He did not rule out accepting the position if offered.

The PAP candidates for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC - Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education Chee Hong Tat, Mr Saktiandi Supaat and Mr Chong Kee Hiong - were also on a walkabout in the area yesterday.

Mr Chee told The Straits Times: "The groundwork, the one-to-one conversations with our residents to understand their concerns... that continues to be a very important part of how we serve them."