Singapore GE2020: Workers' Party Aljunied team on walkabout, a day after confirming line-up

The five Workers' Party (WP) candidates standing in Aljunied GRC were seen greeting residents in the area on Saturday morning (June 27), a day after the party confirmed the line-up of the team that will defend the GRC it won in 2011.

Three incumbent Aljunied GRC MPs - party chief Pritam Singh, chairman Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap - were joined by the two new members of the five-man slate during a walkabout at Block 538 Bedok North Street 3.

The two - Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Leon Perera and former NCMP Gerald Giam - will replace former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and party stalwart Chen Show Mao, who will not be standing for election.

The party announced these changes during two online press briefings on Thursday and Friday, saying the moves are part of its leadership renewal process.

During the walkabout at a hawker centre and market, the WP members greeted residents and handed out WP fliers, had photographs taken with residents, and chatted with diners and stallholders.

Mr Singh was overheard telling a family who asked for a photograph that "we must remember to keep 1m apart".

Many residents greeted the WP members warmly - smiling and offering a thumbs-up as the politicians approached.

The WP team in Aljunied has been described by political observers as the party's "A" team.

Aljunied GRC is the only group representation constituency won by an opposition party.

On Saturday, Mr Singh thanked the media for adhering to the 1m safe distancing rules, saying: "I know it's not easy, but the (safe distancing) ambassadors have a tough time, so let's try to help them out a bit."

He declined to comment further, adding that the party will give more interviews in the days ahead.

Retiree Lin Siah Siong, 63, who has been living in the constituency for more than 30 years, said he will be casting his vote for the WP again.

Speaking in Mandarin, he said it was a pity Mr Low is stepping down.

He added: "The candidates seemed sincere. They're not proud."

Another Aljunied GRC resident of seven years, Mr Victor Ten, 53, said who the WP fields in the GRC is not as important to him as other issues, such as municipal cleanliness and issues relating to the management of the town council.