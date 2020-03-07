Work-related training for aspiring Islamic teachers

All aspiring Islamic religious teachers will have to go through on-the-job training or work-based projects before they can get accreditation to practise and teach in Singapore.

This practicum, which aims to improve the employability and professionalism of asatizah, is part of a compulsory year-long Postgraduate Certificate in Islam in Contemporary Societies (PCICS).

Aspiring asatizah have to receive this certificate before they can be accredited under the mandatory Asatizah Recognition Scheme.

The first batch of 50 PCICS students will start next month, with another 50 expected for the next intake in October.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman yesterday said the new component will provide students with exposure and experiential learning, to make them more employable.

"Our young asatizah can be great assets to the community, beyond the mosque and the madrasah. We must continue to invest in their development," he said during the debate on the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's budget.

He was responding to several MPs, including Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim (Nee Soon GRC) and Mr Zainal Sapari (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC), on plans to develop asatizah.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), which set up the PCICS programme, said students will have three choices for the practicum: work-based projects, internships of a minimum of two months, and a work experience programme that lasts between 10 months and a year.

Participants who opt for the last two options will receive a salary.

A Muis spokesman told The Straits Times that these three options were chosen to cater to the diverse needs of students.

He encouraged those who wish to work throughout their PCICS candidature to opt for the work experience programme.

Those who prefer freelance work or are passionate about a certain topic could choose the work-based project, he added.

On whether the practicums could clash with academic classes, he said the programme was developed with the working adult in mind.

Face-to-face classes are thus scheduled mainly on weekday nights and Saturdays to help students balance their studies with work or practicum commitments.

Organisations that students can partner with for their practicums include Islamic organisations, mosques and public and private sector groups, like the SSA Academy.

Yesterday, Dr Maliki also announced a new three-year asatizah workforce development plan to build up the skills and capabilities of the more than 4,800 asatizah here.

It will include schemes for skills upgrading, salary guidelines and a career and competency framework.

The plan was developed following recommendations from the Committee on Future Asatizah, which released its report last month on how to improve the development and competencies of asatizah here.

Muis will release a Career Map and Competency Framework next month to guide asatizah in their development.

"This framework articulates the different roles and pathways within the formal religious sector and provides information on the respective skill sets needed," said Dr Maliki.

The Muis spokesman said the framework will also help asatizah identify skill gaps in their current or desired job roles.

Hariz Baharudin