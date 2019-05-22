Work on RTS Link put off until Sept 30

Singapore and Malaysia yesterday agreed to suspend work on the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link until Sept 30. Malaysia also agreed to bear the $600,000 cost for the delay.

Both countries had signed a bilateral agreement last year to build the 4km cross-border MRT link from Woodlands in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in Johor to help alleviate congestion at the Causeway.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday that while the original deal had no provision for a delay, the Republic gave serious consideration to Malaysia's request to postpone the project in the spirit of bilateral cooperation.

Mr Khaw's counterpart Anth-ony Loke said Malaysia hopes to continue with the RTS project, but "in other forms and in different approaches" so that its cost can be reduced.