Why should S'poreans vote for them? Hear it from 4 party leaders

Why should Singaporeans vote for them? How would they secure jobs and livelihoods for Singaporeans?
We pose five questions to the leaders of Singapore's four largest political parties. Hear what they have to say.
Meanwhile, the Elections Department has debunked false claims that the marks made by self-inking pens on ballot papers will become invisible after several minutes.
4 party leaders answer 5 questions on key election issues
Why should Singaporeans vote for their party? Hear it from the party leaders.
Marks made by self-inking pens on ballot papers will not become invisible
The Elections Department said that it was aware of false information being circulated in messages and online posts.
Tan Cheng Bock calls police reports against WP's Raeesah Khan 'gutter politics'
The PSP chief said: "When it comes to politicking of this nature, let us (take the high road), then the world will look at us and regard Singapore as a mature country."
Police investigating netizen who claims to have flagged WP's Raeesah Khan's social media posts
The netizen is being investigated for the alleged offences of harassment and posting comments on social media with deliberate intent to wound religious or racial feelings.
Police reports made against DPM Heng for remarks on non-Chinese PM; AGC says no offence committed
The police said it consulted the Attorney-General's Chambers, which advised that no offence was committed.
Every working S'porean needs to be on 'moving escalator' of better skills and income: Tharman
The Covid-19 crisis poses special challenges as a generation of young people entering the workforce may miss their first step onto the escalator, said Mr Tharman.
New faces, old-timers and quite a few lawyers among candidates
How many newcomers are there in this election? Find the answers to this and other key questions.