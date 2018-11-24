What Singaporeans say

GOOD TO KNOW WHO IS PM LEE'S SUCCESSOR

PM Lee (Hsien Loong) has already expressed his intention to step down before the age of 70, so it is best that it is made clear who is his successor so that we can get to know more about him, so that more opportunities can be given to him to progress in his role and gain credibility, and for him to become comfortable with the new job.

MRS Y.T. POH, 29, PhD candidate.

OVERALL TEAM MORE IMPORTANT

At the end of the day, who is first or second assistant secretary-general doesn't really matter. The overall make-up of the Government is more important. We have a few more experienced ministers, so I hope they stay on for a while and make sure the transition is smooth.

It would be best if we can have someone who is the second LKY (Lee Kuan Yew), but I don't think any of them have that mix of communication skills and capability. Maybe things will change in two, three years.

MS SANJANA MANJIK, 48, tutor.

HEALTH NOT AN ISSUE

Both men (Heng Swee Keat and Chan Chun Sing) bring something positive and interesting to the leadership. But given the potentially volatile political environment ahead, Mr Heng provides the better technical expertise and experience to lead Singapore for the next few years. Health shouldn't be an issue. PM Lee himself is a survivor of cancer, and it didn't affect his ability to lead the country.

MR NICHOLAS NEO, 24, undergraduate.

CHAN CHUN SING IS MORE ASSERTIVE

I thought Mr Chan would have been a better PM because he is more assertive and has a stronger personality. But Mr Heng seems like a down-to-earth guy, so maybe he will be more popular. To me, he is quite capable.

MR LIM HAN SHENG, 53, finance manager.

HENG SWEE KEAT'S FINANCE EXPERTISE IS IMPORTANT

I think Heng Swee Keat is a good choice as a potential PM. He is a bit more experienced than the other younger ministers, and both education and finance are quite difficult ministries to manage. He was from MAS, his finance expertise will be quite important since the economy isn't doing very well.

MR JEREMY POH, 33, consultant.

WOULD LIKE TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THEM

I think it is good that they are taking more important positions in the party, and the PAP is letting people know that these are our future leaders. But I hope we get to know more about their personalities and how they deal with things in more detail, because right now, my impressions of them are just that they are capable but I don't know how they talk to the public, how they are in real life. It is important that the PM can strike a rapport with the people. There is time for both of them to do that.

MRS CELINE SUM, 45, secretary.

CONFIDENT IN HENG'S EXPERIENCE

I think (other) 4G ministers may lack the political experience Heng Swee Keat has. I feel more confident with him taking the lead. But whether he is a 'strong man' politician who could stand up against headwinds is yet to be seen.

MRS MEI LIM, 64, retiree.

Reporting by Cheryl Teh, Choo Yun Ting and Fabian Koh