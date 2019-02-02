Watchdog calls for fixing root causes of recurrent lapses in public sector

The parliamentary watchdog of public sector accounts has flagged recurrent lapses by government agencies in the areas of IT controls and financial governance, and urged them to understand and fix the root causes.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which reviews the Auditor-General's annual report, noted that the lapses in many instances took place not because of a lack of rules, procedures or systems, but due to agencies failing to comply with the controls put in place.

This could be due to various reasons, such as the lack of understanding or clarity of the rules, it said in the report it submitted to Parliament on Thursday.

To address the problem, the PAC said it is important that staff understand the purpose, underlying principle and rationale of rules.

To tackle the recurring lapses, it is "crucial for public sector leaders to set the right tone at the top and be involved in designing and implementing effective controls and processes".

The committee, which comprises eight MPs and is chaired by Ms Jessica Tan, made the call following its review of the Auditor-General's report for financial year 2017/18.

The repeated blunders made, the PAC noted, were "in the management of contracts, management of user accounts and access rights in IT systems, and in the area of procurement and payments".

On weaknesses in IT controls, it said the "review of user access rights, removal of obsolete user accounts and not sharing accounts are fundamental controls which agencies are required to comply with".

Calling for more to be done to ensure effective compliance, the PAC said "weaknesses in these controls could become the weakest link in IT systems".

One case it highlighted related to the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), where authorised users were found to have shared their user accounts with unauthorised persons to carry out procurement activities in its Electronic Procurement System.

Mindef told the PAC that it has undertaken a three-pronged solution that includes strengthening its disciplinary framework for users who flout the rules and improving its IT system, like automatically locking account access for users on overseas leave.

In contract management, the PAC flagged instances of failing to obtain proper approvals for the award of contracts in the People's Association (PA). This was a recurrent lapse, with a similar observation made in the Auditor-General's report for financial year 2014/15.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said the PA formed the Grassroots Finance Review Committee in July 2015 to review the grassroots organisations' (GROs) financial procedures, implemented measures to improve compliance and conducted training for grassroots leaders. The ministry said it has seen progress since the measures were implemented, the PAC wrote.

To further strengthen the system, one measure the PA has taken is to review the GRO procurement policy to further refine it to facilitate decision-making, by the end of last year.

The PAC also noted the Ministry of Finance's (MOF) measures to fix lapses at the whole-of-government level. These include stepping up engagement with public sector leaders to ensure they understand their critical role in upholding a sound and robust system.

To tackle non-compliance with rules, the MOF has asked agencies to review their internal policies and processes to "strike a sensible balance between strengthening controls and sustaining operational efficiency", the PAC's report said.