Editor's Take: The day's top GE2020 news

SINGAPORE - The political parties have confirmed their line-ups for the general election. Catch our lunchtime show where The Straits Times editors give their take on the hustings and what to look out for.

In this first episode, Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, shared that the current focus is to follow up on the big battles that have emerged from Nomination Day, such as East Coast GRC where the People’s Action Party sent one of its biggest guns - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat - to shore up that front.

Over at West Coast GRC, “that’s going to be a very interesting contest that everybody will be watching,” said Mr Fernandez.

He added that it is very early days in the campaign yet and there could be other constituencies that could become interesting to watch, such as single-member constituencies like Marymount and Punggol West SMCs.

“In those cases the margins are fairly close so if you get a swing of 15 or 20 per cent where 4,000 to 5,000 people change their minds the seats could change hands,” said Mr Fernandez.

