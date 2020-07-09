Singapore GE2020: Voters can trust PAP to get them through Covid-19, says Iswaran

The People's Action Party (PAP) team in West Coast GRC is one that voters can trust to get them through the Covid-19 crisis, said Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran yesterday.

Speaking to reporters on the final day of the campaign period, Mr Iswaran, who helms the PAP's five-member West Coast team, said this is the team's core message.

He said: "The party that is contesting against us (this year) may be different, the modality of the campaign may be different because of the circumstances, but the core message and the fundamental issues remain the same.

"The core message is who you can trust, as a voter, to look after your interest through this crisis, and to take us through the crisis and build a stronger future for all of us together."

The top concerns for voters, based on the PAP team's interactions with them, are the economy and jobs, said Mr Iswaran.

Speaking to reporters after a walkabout at West Coast Market and Food Centre, he said: "Whether we're talking to mid-career people, fresh graduates or their parents, I think that's the general concern, and quite rightly so. Because I think the economic situation is uncertain, and we need to basically have everybody working together... to generate as many jobs as we can, and to have our people connected to those jobs."

This is Mr Iswaran's sixth general election, and he is the anchor minister for the PAP team, which includes Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, two-term MPs Ang Wei Neng and Foo Mee Har, and new candidate Rachel Ong.

The contest in West Coast against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), led by former PAP stalwart Tan Cheng Bock, has been billed as one of the closest contests in this election. Throughout the nine-day campaign, both parties have refrained from personal attacks.

Last Saturday, Mr Iswaran took aim at PSP's manifesto, which he said was made up of broad statements and lacked detail. In response, Dr Tan said it was up to voters to judge whether his party's manifesto was good.

Asked if he felt the PAP had done enough to win the strong mandate it was seeking, Mr Iswaran said: "As with any election, I think ultimately, the decision is in the hands of our voters.

"What I can tell you is that we have made a major effort in the course of this campaign, building on what we have done over the past five years, to reach out to as many of our residents as we can to explain what is the gravity of the situation today."

Although his team has not managed to cover all the Housing Board flats in the campaign period, it has tried to reach as many people as possible through different channels - from market visits to social media, he said.

When asked, Mr Iswaran declined to comment on the strategies used by different parties in this campaign. "Our focus has been resolutely about reaching our residents. Conveying our message to them, understanding their concerns. And where what we're doing isn't already addressing it, we are making sure we are noting it because we will act on it if we're elected."