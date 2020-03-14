Voter rolls open for public inspection

The lists of Singaporeans eligible to vote at the next general election have been prepared and are open for public inspection from today to March 27.

This was announced yesterday afternoon, after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee published its report on the latest changes to electoral boundaries - suggesting that the next general election could be called soon.

The prepared voter rolls contain the names of all qualified electors as of March 1.

Singapore citizens aged 21 and older can check their particulars in the registers electronically under the "Voter Services" section on the Elections Department website (www.eld.gov.sg) or under "Profile" on the SingPass Mobile app.

They can also head to community centres or clubs near their homes, or the Elections Department building in Prinsep Link, with their NRIC or passport.

Singaporeans who are abroad can do the checking at Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres.

During the inspection period, people can also go to the Elections Department website, community centres and clubs, Elections Department building or Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres to submit their claims or objections.

They can submit a claim, for example, to include their name or update their particulars in the registers, or submit an objection to remove a name from the register of the electoral division that person is in.

People who did not vote in a past election and, therefore, had their names removed from the registers, can apply to have them restored.

Overseas Singaporeans who have lived in Singapore for least 30 days between March 1, 2017, and Feb 29 this year can apply to register as overseas electors to vote at overseas polling stations.

Those who had registered earlier as overseas electors will still need to re-register on the Elections Department website.

Applications will not be processed from the third day after the writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is uncontested - or until after Polling Day, if the constituency is contested.