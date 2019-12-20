Vivian meets Pope on visit to Vatican

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met Pope Francis on Wednesday at the Vatican.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Dr Balakrishnan, who met the Pope at his general papal audience, noted that visitors from Europe, the Americas and the Middle East were also present.

The audience is a platform for the Pope to address the faithful, and Catholics travel from afar to hear his message.

Dr Balakrishnan expressed hope to the Argentinian pontiff that he would take up former president Tony Tan Keng Yam's invitation to visit Singapore in the near future, given the bicentennial of the establishment of the Catholic Church in Singapore in 2021.

"The Catholic Church has made invaluable contributions to Singapore through her mission schools, charitable activities and commitment to our harmonious multi-religious and inclusive society," he wrote in his post.

"I requested (the Pope's) prayers for blessings upon the people of Singapore. He warmly and humbly responded, 'Pray for me'."

Dr Balakrishnan also met Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

The meetings came after Dr Balakrishnan's trip to Madrid earlier in the week to attend the 14th Asia-Europe Meeting Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

He also had bilateral meetings with counterparts from Europe and Asia. He was in Italy and the Vatican City from Tuesday to yesterday.

Grace Ho