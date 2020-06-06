Coronavirus spread at project site despite firm's best efforts

A construction firm began to meticulously impose strict social distancing measures at the dormitory on its worksite a few months ago, yet almost 30 per cent of its workers at the project site were infected with the coronavirus, said Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee yesterday.

Recounting its efforts, he said the measures included having all the workers of a project live at the site and ensuring they were segregated.

The workers had not left the site since late March, even before circuit breaker measures kicked in.

But despite its management paying full attention to safety and protection against the coronavirus, Covid-19 could not be kept at bay, noted Mr Lee, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development.

He cited the firm, which he did not name, to explain why stringent measures had to be imposed on construction companies before they were allowed to resume work progressively, starting from Tuesday.

Mr Lee acknowledged their anxieties and eagerness to resume work, which has been suspended for two months under the circuit breaker that ended on Monday.

But the experience of the project cited shows how infectious Covid-19 is, and how difficult it is to prevent a single case from infecting many more who live and work together, he said during the debate on the supplementary Fortitude Budget.

It will be even more challenging for projects with workers living in different accommodation, he pointed out.

So, it is equally important that the resumption of work is done safely, not just swiftly, he said, given that most Covid-19 cases here are construction workers.

A new case can easily cause another outbreak that could bring the industry to a halt again, he added.

He also told the House that another 111 dormitories are due to be declared clear of Covid-19 in the coming weeks, on top of the 60 that have already been cleared.

Workers tested and found free of the infection are being resettled in designated dormitory blocks.

Mr Lee also said more regular updates will be given to the industry, including a rolling forecast of the dormitory clearance schedule to help builders plan ahead.

He assured the House there is enough testing capacity for workers living in the wider community.

He also said almost 20,000 safety management officers will be trained this month to ensure workers comply with safety measures, with priority given to officers in charge of projects that are ready to restart.

"Many firms in the construction sector... are very anxious about survival and about their future. Let me assure you that our main priority is to restart construction quickly but safely," said Mr Lee.

He also said, in a reply to Nominated MP Walter Theseira, that Singapore's efforts to raise productivity in construction have been going on for decades.

Under the construction sector's Industry Transformation Map, "major structural changes" are needed on how work is done to reduce the reliance on foreign labour, including the greater adoption of technology, the minister added.

The change will create higher-skilled jobs, including many good jobs for Singaporeans.

But the construction sector will not be able to reduce the foreign worker reliance to zero as there will still be lower-skilled jobs that Singaporeans will shun, he added.

"We appreciate the contributions of our foreign workers, who have come to Singapore to make an honest living...

"It is incumbent on us to also take good care of them when they are unwell," Mr Lee said.