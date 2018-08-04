US Secretary of State Pompeo calls on Asean to maintain diplomatic, economic pressure on North Korea

SINGAPORE - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday (Aug 4) called on his Asean counterparts to maintain diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea as concerns mount that Pyongyang is making slow progress towards denuclearisation.

Mr Pompeo said it was important for countries to maintain the pressure to "achieve final, fully-verified denuclearisation of North Korea, which Chairman Kim Jong Un had agreed to".

The US top diplomat, who is in Singapore for Asean-related meetings this week, said that he had not met his North Korean counterpart here.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho is also in Singapore for the Asean Regional Forum, and met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

"It's worth remembering this isn't just an American security goal. It is clear. Our partners and allies in Asean know how important the denuclearisation of North Korea is for their own security," Mr Pompeo said.

He added that he had called on countries in the region to strictly enforce all sanctions, including the complete shutdown of illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum destined for North Korea.

Addressing Wall Street Journal reports that Russia was entering into joint ventures with North Korean firms and granting new work permits to North Korean guest workers, he said that the US had every reason to believe these reports were accurate.

He noted that if the reports were indeed true, these actions would be in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2375 that imposed sanctions on North Korea.

"We want to remind every nation that has supported these resolutions that this is a serious issue that we will discuss with Moscow.

"We expect every nation to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions and enforce sanctions on North Korea. Any violation that detracts from the world's goal of fully denuclearisation North Korea is something that America will take very seriously," he said.

"But I must say, from my meetings here the world is united in seeing this achieved.. We are determined to do it. Chairman Kim has committed to doing it. I'm optimistic we'll get this done in the timeline."