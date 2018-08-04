US envoy hands letter from Donald Trump for Kim Jong Un to North Korean minister

North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho is handed US President Donald Trump's reply to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's letter, by a member of the US delegation at the Asean meeting in Singapore on Aug 4, 2018.
Published
48 min ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - A US diplomat handed over a letter for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from US President Donald Trump to North Korea's foreign minister at a meeting in Singapore on Saturday (Aug 4), a US State Department spokesman said.

Mr Sung Kim, the US ambassador to the Philippines, who has played a prominent role in US talks with North Korea, handed the letter to Mr Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of a regional meeting, State Department spokesman Heather Nauert said.

She said the letter was a response to one from Mr Kim Jong Un to Mr Trump.

In Singapore, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mr Ri shook hands and exchanged words and smiles at a South-east Asian security forum, but had no formal meeting, Ms Nauert said.

Ms Nauert said Mr Pompeo told Mr Ri: "We should meet again soon."

She said Mr Ri replied: "I agree, there are many productive conversations to be had."

 

