US envoy hands letter from Donald Trump for Kim Jong Un to North Korean minister

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - A US diplomat handed over a letter for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from US President Donald Trump to North Korea's foreign minister at a meeting in Singapore on Saturday (Aug 4), a US State Department spokesman said.

Mr Sung Kim, the US ambassador to the Philippines, who has played a prominent role in US talks with North Korea, handed the letter to Mr Ri Yong Ho on the sidelines of a regional meeting, State Department spokesman Heather Nauert said.

She said the letter was a response to one from Mr Kim Jong Un to Mr Trump.

In Singapore, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mr Ri shook hands and exchanged words and smiles at a South-east Asian security forum, but had no formal meeting, Ms Nauert said.

Ms Nauert said Mr Pompeo told Mr Ri: "We should meet again soon."

She said Mr Ri replied: "I agree, there are many productive conversations to be had."