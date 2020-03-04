Upskilling himself to remain employable

Call centre agent David Tan, 59, will not let his disability keep him from constantly upskilling himself to stay employable.

Mr Tan was diagnosed in his early teens with a condition that initially causes a partial loss of vision, but which worsens over time. The condition later caused him to lose his job as an engineer.

But he went for courses to learn new skills to gain employment in other industries. These included training in basic phone etiquette and communication skills.

With his new knowledge, he secured his current job as a call agent at Eureka Call Centre Systems, where he attends to inquiries and feedback from customers.

"Since it's a skill which is not hindered by my disabilities, I can expect to tap my past communication skills to achieve the desired outcome," he said, adding that the skills he gained in his training can be helpful in finding employment again if needed.

"The hard skills include knowing how to use the software for data entry and record keeping. (Soft skills) include memorising scripts (and) listening skills... Such skills are transferable and will certainly be helpful in future job seeking," he said.

Eureka Call Centre Systems director Alvin Nathan said: "It is important that persons with disability are hired based on ability in order to sustain long-term employment, and technology can level the playing field for them."