Unis must prepare world-ready graduates: SM Teo

Universities have a key role to play in harnessing technology and dealing with its challenges to prepare young people to be "world-ready", Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said yesterday in Brunei.

"We will need new scientific and engineering solutions to help combat climate change, cure diseases, strengthen our cyber defences and tackle national security issues," said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

To enable graduates to contribute and create new value in whatever career they pursue, universities must equip them with key attributes. These include creativity and innovation, as well as communication and language skills, Mr Teo told about 200 students at Universiti Teknologi Brunei.

Mr Teo cited examples of both the potential and disruptive powers of technology.

"Green technology has enabled us to seek cleaner and more sustainable sources of energy, to reduce our carbon footprint and the impact of greenhouse gas emissions," he said, pointing to Singapore's pursuit of clean and efficient energy.

But technology also poses new challenges and dilemmas, said Mr Teo, citing examples such as the spread of online falsehoods, the ethics of breakthroughs in medical technology, and the use of artificial intelligence in warfare.

These opportunities and challenges are why universities need to move beyond just giving academic degrees, said Mr Teo.

"Universities must evolve to become your students' partner in learning for life, to help them to continuously learn and relearn. It will help all our citizens embrace and share the benefits of advances in technology throughout their lives, rather than fearing the disruptions that technology might bring."

He also noted the close cooperation between Brunei and Singapore in several areas, including trade, defence and regional unity.

Mr Teo was on the third day of his four-day official trip to the sultanate, where he also visited Universiti Brunei Darussalam.

He is leading Singapore's delegation at the seventh iteration of the Young Leaders Programme, an annual exchange to build closer ties between leaders of both countries.

The delegation was also briefed on Brunei's economic and financial developments. Accompanying Mr Teo are Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, among other office-holders. The trip ends today.