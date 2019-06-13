Unions, firms join hands to set up panels for reskilling

To help workers reskill and upskill and keep up with industry transformation, Singapore's unions are working with businesses to set up company training committees (CTCs). More than 50 such committees have been formed so far in three months.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng gave this update yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland, as he spoke on how Singapore's labour movement is taking practical steps to realise the concept of "Worker 4.0". A "Worker 4.0" is one who has a combination of adaptive, technology and technical skills, and can be more productive, increase value to businesses, and earn better wages, he said.

Delivering a plenary speech at the 108th International Labour Conference, he said the receptiveness by companies to set up CTCs has been encouraging, and the aim is to have 1,000 such committees in companies within three years.

He said that workers fear digital disruption and see technology taking their jobs away. "While I understand their fear, actually, technology creates a bigger economic pie, and a bigger economic pie creates more jobs, and better jobs. But we must help (workers) to shift this fear mindset," he added.

He said the CTCs accelerate the acceptance of technology to benefit both businesses and workers. Through these committees, there is also a better understanding of companies' transformation plans and workers' training needs to acquire relevant technology skills, he added.

The NTUC is helping firms access government grants to adopt technology, with up to 80 per cent funding support, he said.

"Finally, the CTCs will help accelerate the actualisation of transformation efforts, to help create and capture value for our businesses and, more importantly, make our transformation efforts real for our workers in the form of better wages, better welfare and work prospects," he added.

Adrian Lim