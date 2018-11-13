Town council ex-GM graft trial: Company car allegedly sold at discount for 'chance' to win contracts

SINGAPORE - A businessman had a company car sold to a town council's former general manager at a discount, so the firm would have a "chance" to be awarded contracts, the Court heard on Tuesday (Nov 13).

This was what company director Chia Sin Lan, 63, allegedly told his business partner Tay Eng Chuan sometime in 2015, while the two men were at a spa together.

Mr Tay, a witness testifying on the eighth day of a corruption trial, said this conversation happened some months after the Toyota Corolla Altis was sold to Wong Chee Meng, 58, the former general manager of Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC).

Wong is also known as Victor.

Mr Tay told the Court: "He (Chia) told me he sold the car below the market price to Victor... (so that) even if we were the second lowest bidder for tender contracts, there will be a chance it will still be awarded to us."

Both Chia and Wong are on trial for corruption charges over bribes of more than $107,000, which Chia had allegedly given to Wong over almost two years up to 2016.

Prosecutors say this was in exchange for advancing the business interests of Chia's companies - 19-ANC Enterprise and 19-NS2 Enterprise - which did work for town councils.

On Tuesday, Mr Tay told the court that Ms Alisa Yip, a project director with 19-ANC, informed him via a text message, of Wong's intention to purchase the Altis car, which she was driving then.

Mr Tay sent a reply to Ms Yip written in Chinese, that there was "a problem with the procedure and to be careful".

Asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jiang Ke-Yue what he meant, Mr Tay said: "I realised that there is a gap between the car's price and the market value... I was wary about Victor being AMKTC's general manager, and I was afraid there might be a conflict of interest."

Mr Tay said he was not involved in the sale of the car, but Ms Yip had wanted his opinion on the car's market value, which he gave her in person. Both Mr Tay and Ms Yip were shareholders of 19-NS2.

Based on court documents, Wong had allegedly got a $13,500 discount on the Altis - one of the 54 counts of gratification that he had received.

DPP Jiang also asked Mr Tay what he meant a day earlier in Court, when he described a remittance of $20,000 to Wong's mistress, Ms Xu Hongmei, in China as a "risky" move.

Mr Tay said: "Ms Xu is Victor's mistress... I feel this is inappropriate. The money remitted is not for business but is a form of bribery."

Mr Tay also told the Court that he was stunned when Chia told him a debit card that was registered to his own company - Tay Eng Khuan General Contractors - was being used to entertain Wong at dinner and karaoke sessions.

Chia had initially asked Mr Tay to apply for the card, as he did not want his company or family to find out about his mistress and girlfriend.

Chia also asked Mr Tay to apply for a mobile phone line - using a similar reason - but allegedly passed the phone to Wong, for Wong to call his mistress in China.

Mr Tay said he "began to feel a little afraid" when he found out what the debit card and mobile phone line were being used for. Mr Tay added that if the authorities found out about it, it would be "detrimental" to him, as these were "used in the bribery of Victor".

The trial resumes after lunch on Tuesday.