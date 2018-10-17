Tharman to visit Beijing, Copenhagen and Helsinki from Oct 17 to 22

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be visiting Beijing, Copenhagen and Helsinki from Wednesday (Oct 17) to next Monday.

In Beijing, Mr Tharman, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, will be meeting Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and leading officials. He will also be guest of honour at GIC's 20th anniversary dinner there on Thursday.

Mr Tharman will then be in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Friday and Saturday, where he will speak at the inaugural Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit. He will also meet leaders in government and the social sector to discuss Danish pension reforms and lifelong learning.

After that, Mr Tharman will be visiting Helsinki, Finland, to meet Deputy Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is also Finance Minister. Mr Tharman will also meet business leaders and visit Finnish education and lifelong learning institutions.