Task force to tap business leaders, prepare for recovery

The new task force set up to chart Singapore's course beyond the coronavirus outbreak will comprise business leaders with rich experience in key areas such as digitalisation and connectivity, as well as broad perspectives on the global economy, the Future Economy Council said.

It will be chaired by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee and PSA International group chief executive Tan Chong Meng, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced yesterday. In his speech rounding up debate on the supplementary budget, Mr Heng Swee Keat said the Emerging Stronger task force is key to building up economic resilience here.

"Things will get tougher before they improve," he said. "The question we should ask... is, when that day comes, what sort of world will it be, and how ready Singapore will be to march forward again."

The task force's members will have to identify trends and help the country make the most of longer-term economic opportunities.

They will report to the Future Economy Council and work with its six clusters and intermediaries like trade associations and chambers.

"There may be major global shifts after this pandemic, so it is imperative for us to look to the future and plan ahead," said Mr Lee.

Trade tensions and technological disruptions were already changing the global economy before the virus hit home, Mr Tan said. "With Covid-19, this change has accelerated, and the task before us is therefore a challenging one," he added. "But we must find a way to brave these challenges, and turn them into opportunities, and to be first off the blocks when recovery comes."