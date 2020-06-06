Tap schemes to send staff for retraining, employers urged

Financially strapped employers can try retaining their workers during the Covid-19 economic slowdown by sending them for subsidised training programmes, said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad yesterday.

Speaking in Parliament, he suggested employers send workers for job redesign programmes, a type of Professional Conversion Programme to help existing employees take on new or redesigned job roles in the same company.

The Government provides up to 90 per cent salary support and course fee subsidies for such programmes, which typically range from three to 24 months.

"Not only would employers keep their workers at lower cost, but their workers will emerge with new and relevant skills to support business transformation and growth," he said.

He cited the example of watch retailer All Watches, which is ramping up its online e-commerce platform and accordingly sent 11 workers for a job redesign programme to gain the relevant digital skills.

Responding to labour MP Patrick Tay (West Coast GRC), who on Thursday reeled off "horror stories" from vulnerable workers, Mr Zaqy acknowledged that many employers may face short-term difficulties, but stressed that they should be fair to their workers during these times.

Those who put local employees on mandatory no-pay leave or retrench them will not be entitled to Jobs Support Scheme wage support for those employees, he warned.

He pointed employers to an updated tripartite advisory, as well as National Wages Council guidelines issued in end-March, for guidance on managing excess manpower responsibly.

"Where there is a need to reduce wages, management should lead by example, and should seek the consent of unions and engage employees," he said.

He also agreed with labour MP Zainal Sapari (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) that essential service workers, many of whom fall under the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) of wage and skill ladders, deserve better wage growth.

"For the majority of them, their workloads have increased during this period," he said. "We applaud and appreciate their efforts."

Mr Zaqy added that the tripartite partners are looking to extend the PWM to more sectors, such as escalator maintenance. The PWM has been applied to the cleaning, security and landscaping sectors.

He urged companies in sectors where a mandatory PWM cannot be instituted to also voluntarily pay progressive wages and provide job progression.

The community must also play a part as responsible consumers and support such employers, he added.