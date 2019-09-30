Tan Cheng Bock, PSP members go on party's first walkabout

The leader of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Dr Tan Cheng Bock, visited Ghim Moh and Tiong Bahru markets as part of the party's first walkabout yesterday morning.

About 300 members of Singapore's newest political party and volunteers concurrently fanned out across the island, visiting all 29 constituencies. Dressed in red polo T-shirts with the party's palm tree logo, they reached out to the Sunday breakfast crowd with balloons and pamphlets, shaking hands and taking photos with residents.

Ms Indranee Rajah, MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, had a brief chat with Dr Tan when they ran into each other at Tiong Bahru Food Centre. "It's nice to see people come by occasionally, so I took the chance to say 'hi' to Cheng Bock," she told the media.

When asked if she was concerned about PSP's presence in her ward, Ms Indranee said serving residents is her priority and, when the time comes, they will decide for themselves who they want to represent them in Parliament.

Dr Tan, a former long-serving MP of the ruling People's Action Party, told the media he was happy that his encounter with Ms Indranee "was not confrontational", and hoped there could be less of the "if you're not with me, you're against me" mentality in local politics.

Judging by yesterday's walkabout, the PSP secretary-general observed that people were still not fully aware of the party because it is new. For example, he said, they would not have known what the pamphlets were about without looking at the side with an image of his face printed on it.

PSP central executive committee member Michelle Lee said: "We had this walkabout to get them to get used to the logo, and get to know the party being led by Dr Tan."

Assistant secretary-general Anthony Lee said the party has still not touched base with a large segment of Singaporeans, because not everyone follows its social media posts and livestream sessions.

Mr Ooi Choo Eong, 60, who eats at Tiong Bahru Food Centre twice a month, said the party's visit was "encouraging". The project coordinator in the petrochemical industry said he has heard about Dr Tan and PSP through the media, adding: "It's good to show (their) presence, but they will have to walk (the ground) more."

Mr Kelly Ng, 48, who runs the 63 Laksa stall at Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre, said he will wait for campaigning to begin and hear what policies the party presents before making a decision about it.

It was also revealed yesterday that the PSP's policy team consists of over 30 members and is headed by assistant treasurer Hazel Poa.

She said the party's policies and manifesto will not address all of the issues that were raised at the party launch in August. The issues include job creation, the voting age and ministerial salaries.

"Obviously we are going to look at different areas comprehensively, because the election is going to be rather soon," said Ms Poa. "We will need to decide subsequently which are the areas we want to make our main call, but that is something that we can only decide closer to election time."

When asked if any progress had been made since the agreement by seven parties in July last year for him to lead a coalition, Dr Tan said that he had accepted it back then as he thought "getting together is a good thing".

"I didn't say I will accept the form (of collaboration). I was not saying that whatever they proposed is the right one," said Dr Tan.

He said he would still not rule out a coalition, but that the opposition parties need to first maintain a relationship of understanding, and party leaders need to convince their own members to get on board with any decision made.