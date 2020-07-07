Tan Cheng Bock calls SDA chief a 'friend' on visit to Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Tan Cheng Bock stressed his friendship with Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) president Desmond Lim Bak Chuan during a visit to Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC yesterday, before Mr Lim's party started its walkabout in Elias Road.

Dr Tan told reporters he was visiting Mr Lim as part of his visits to different political parties to show his support for them.

"I never forget a friend (and Mr Lim) has helped many people," Dr Tan said, referring to the charitable acts the SDA has done for residents in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, including distributing free lunches.

He added that he, too, had been a beneficiary of Mr Lim's kindness.

Dr Tan said Mr Lim had, among other things, given him advice on how to set up a political party and the pitfalls to look out for.

He said: "When I was in need and nobody came to help me, he was the one who came to help."

But Dr Tan stopped short of endorsing Mr Lim's party in the first multi-party fight in a group representation constituency since 1992. "Of course, I endorse all the opposition parties," he said, adding that he was saddened by the contest between the SDA and Peoples Voice (PV) against the People's Action Party (PAP).

When asked if Mr Lim had approached him to join the SDA, Dr Tan, who is contesting in West Coast GRC, said: "I didn't want to disturb his party. He has his own constituency (to contest in) and a whole set-up. I didn't want to disturb."

During yesterday's meeting, the SDA presented Dr Tan with a flower garland and a poster of him and Mr Lim photographed at various events. The SDA said it had prepared the poster, which had the words "One Bond, One Heart For Singapore" on it.

SDA has contested in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in every general election since 2006.

The GRC has been held by PAP since it was formed in 2001. PAP won 72.89 per cent of the vote in the 2015 General Election, with SDA claiming 27.11 per cent.

The PV and SDA had engaged in a war of words after both expressed interest in the GRC ahead of Nomination Day.

Mr Lim said his meeting with Dr Tan yesterday was to exemplify unity among opposition parties here. He added: "We want to work with other parties who have a common goal. There is no point in having various parties lumped together just because we are contesting against the ruling party. The infighting will also hurt us in the long run."