Support urged for young people on the verge of starting families

Young people in Singapore have suddenly found themselves to be a generation of Romeos and Juliets, forbidden from meeting each other with current social distancing measures, said Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) in Parliament yesterday.

But while matching young single Singaporeans may not be a priority now, support for those on the verge of starting families remains important, Ms Pereira, who was previously the director of Family Life and Active Ageing at the People's Association, said in the debate on the Fortitude Budget.

She said young adults who were often told how fortunate they were to grow up with the many benefits of a prosperous nation now find that the world has changed.

Ms Pereira noted: "It is so much harder for them to get jobs.

"For some young people, the jobs they had been preparing for may have all but disappeared and some are even at a loss about whether they should consider switching industries."

She said some are entering the adult world with "empty hands", with their parents and family members also facing job losses or business difficulties.

The impact of this crisis on them will last for years to come.

"Even with the use of technology and solemnisations via video link, relationships and marriages may be delayed. They may delay having children, have fewer children or none at all."

She suggested reliefs such as higher subsidies for pre-natal check-ups, deliveries and childhood vaccinations to make having children more affordable.

She also asked that help be given to young couples buying a flat, on top of the grants available.

"Please consider accepting even lower deposits and smaller repayments monthly.

"This need not be permanent. The crisis will not last forever. In three to five years, the economy will pick up and the couples can make up for the difference later," she said.

Ms Pereira also asked if the Ministry of National Development would consider building bigger Housing Board flats in the future to allow extended families to live together, especially as more people are likely to be working and studying from home.

Another generation of people who merit concern are those juggling the obligations of parenting and eldercare.

Nominated MP Lim Sun Sun said such mid-career workers have higher salary expectations and will find it harder to pivot, having honed their skills in industries that may be on the decline.

Professor Lim said the new SGUnited Mid-Career Traineeships programme, which aims to provide 4,000 traineeships for mid-career unemployed locals, provides timely support. But for maximum benefit, expectations of both the trainees and companies must be carefully managed, she said.

Companies may need instructive guidelines on how best to integrate trainees and provide them with skills, and the Ministry of Manpower should provide flexibility and support for employers across complementary companies to offer cross-training opportunities.

She said: "Fundamentally, the traineeships should offer a combination of substantive skills and career-planning competencies that will empower these mid-career job seekers for their next career move."