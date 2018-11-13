Summit Snippets

People-to-people ties key to bind Asean: Tharman

Global upheavals have thrown up new challenges and opportunities for Asean, but there is still time to respond to this wave of change, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said yesterday.

At a closed-door dialogue with 40 young Asean leaders in the first Asean Youth Fellowship, he said: "There is a window of opportunity to gear up young populations for the jobs of the future, spur the growth of smart cities and support innovation throughout the region."

Beyond economic collaborations, people-to-people ties will be key in binding Asean together as one, he noted. This can be achieved through greater interaction, getting to know each other's cultures more deeply and fostering friendships from a young age.

The fellowship is a good avenue for youth leaders to work together and explore opportunities to bring about change in Asean, he added. It is organised by the National Youth Council and Singapore International Foundation.

Mr Tharman said: "In time to come, we will have a region with greater consciousness of Asean as part of our own identities, and one where being in Asean gives people confidence in the future."

Police robot on patrol at Suntec venue

Visitors to the Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre for the 33rd Asean Summit were greeted by the curious sight of a "police officer" on wheels yesterday.

The new police robot follows several crime-fighting technological initiatives that were unveiled in May to enhance front-line operations.

Among these were a police smartphone with custom-built apps as well as a robot that can patrol autonomously and provide live video feed to a command post.

Chilean, Canadian leaders invited as special guests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a working lunch hosted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tomorrow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The two leaders were invited by PM Lee for the Asean Summit as guests of the Asean chair, and will be attending the lunch - themed Free Trade And The Global Economy - with Asean leaders.

On Thursday, Mr Pinera and Mr Trudeau will separately call on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

Mr Pinera, who will be in Singapore from tomorrow to Friday, will be accompanied by senior government officials and a business delegation.

Mr Trudeau will be accompanied by International Trade Diversification Minister James Gordon Carr and senior government officials.

During his four-day visit from today until Friday, Mr Trudeau will also take part in the Singapore FinTech Festival.

Both leaders are visiting Singapore for the first time in their respective capacities.

Summit to be live streamed on Twitter

In a first, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) will stream key events of the 33rd Asean Summit live on its official Twitter account (@MFAsg).

The events include today's opening ceremony from 5.30pm, tomorrow's gala dinner as well as Thursday's closing ceremony and press conference.

MFA will also be tweeting updates on the opening and closing ceremonies live.

Ng Huiwen