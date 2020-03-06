Subsidies to help eligible smokers quit habit

Eligible smokers enrolled in new smoking cessation pilot programmes will be entitled to full subsidies for nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to help them quit the habit.

These pilot schemes will be implemented in public healthcare institutions such as hospitals, polyclinics and national speciality centres after they resume normal operations, which will depend on how the coronavirus situation develops.

Mr Amrin Amin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Health, gave the details during the debate on his ministry's budget yesterday.

The initiative aims to reach out to about 10,000 smokers, and Singaporeans can benefit from intensive behavioural support, follow-up for up to a year and a three-month NRT.

There are currently no subsidies for smoking cessation in the primary care setting.

About one in 10 people here smokes, and the habit is considered one of the biggest risk factors for poor health.

As to whether Covid-19 affects smokers more, there is insufficient data, said Dr See Kay Choong, the head and senior consultant at the division of respiratory and critical care medicine at National University Hospital.

However, for all lung infections, smokers are likely to be more severely affected due to pre-existing lung damage, he said.

10,000 Number of smokers the initiative aims to reach out to.

Joyce Teo