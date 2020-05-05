Steps taken to improve workers' housing standards

Steps have been taken over the years to raise housing standards for migrant workers, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo told the House yesterday in response to concerns from MPs.

In the 1970s to early 1990s, most migrant construction workers here were from Thailand and Malaysia and lived in rented HDB flats or private residential properties, she said.

But as more of such workers from China, Bangladesh, Myanmar and India came to Singapore from the early 1990s, the Government allocated land for self-contained dormitories with recreational facilities to be built.

Explaining the thinking behind housing them in communal facilities, she said: "One important consideration was, 'what would a migrant worker want at the end of the work day, if he cannot be with his family?' Well, it is to be with his friends, cook a meal he would like, practise his religious beliefs."

The Government also allowed some factories to convert part of their space to dormitory housing for workers, so they can live close to their work places.

There are now 43 purpose-built dormitories housing some 200,000 workers, and 1,200 factory-converted dormitories with about 95,000 workers.

In 2015, the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act was passed to raise standards of dormitories that accommodate 1,000 or more workers.

For instance, the Act requires operators to provide recreational facilities as well as amenities such as minimarts and Wi-Fi in common areas. "They are also required to have health facilities like sickbays or isolation rooms and draw up contingency plans for quarantine arrangements," Mrs Teo said.

But she noted that environments where people gather in groups now carry the risk of significant Covid-19 transmission, and there is a need to re-look how people interact in homes and at workplaces.

"When this is over, we will reflect and thoroughly look into areas where we could have done better, so that we will be better prepared the next time," she said.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday also flagged the risk of construction work sites "with hundreds of workers coming from multiple dormitories" becoming hubs for transmission of the virus.

"One single infected worker, mild or asymptomatic, can spread the virus to their co-workers at the work site. They, in turn, can bring the infection back to where they live, and also to places they gather with their friends," he said.

To avoid this from happening again, the construction industry will have to fundamentally change how it functions, he said.

A whole suite of measures spanning work sites, worker accommodation and transport, and precautions workers themselves must take, will be needed, said Mr Wong.

Such a rethink would apply to all sectors, he noted. "All firms will need to change their work culture and practices. Life after the circuit breaker will not be a return to status quo ante."

Danson Cheong