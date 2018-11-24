Statement by younger political office-holders

Over the past few years, we have been working closely together and getting to know one another better - collaborating in committees and task forces, developing and implementing policies, and walking the ground.

We thank our senior colleagues for their guidance and mentorship, and for graciously giving us opportunities to take on greater responsibilities.

We have a diverse team, comprising members with different experiences, as well as complementary skills and strengths.

We have been carefully considering the issue of leadership for the team. In January, we issued a statement that we will choose a leader "in good time". Now we have a consensus that the team will be led by Swee Keat.

We also note that Swee Keat has asked Chun Sing to be his deputy, and that Chun Sing has agreed to do so. We endorse and support Swee Keat and Chun Sing as our leaders.

We will continue to work cohesively as a team, and forge a strong partnership with all Singaporeans. We are united in our purpose of serving Singaporeans to the best of our abilities.

Signatories

Amrin Amin, Baey Yam Keng, Chan Chun Sing, Chee Hong Tat, Desmond Choo, Grace Fu, Heng Chee How, Heng Swee Keat, Indranee Rajah, S. Iswaran, Janil Puthucheary, Amy Khor, Koh Poh Koon, Lam Pin Min, Desmond Lee, Low Yen Ling, Masagos Zulkifli, Mohamad Maliki Osman, Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Denise Phua, Ng Chee Meng, Ong Ye Kung, Sim Ann, Sun Xueling, Tan Chuan-Jin, Sam Tan, Tan Wu Meng, Teo Ho Pin, Josephine Teo, Edwin Tong, Lawrence Wong, Zaqy Mohamad