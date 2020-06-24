ST offers full multimedia coverage of polls

No mass rallies, no handshakes and no big-group walkabouts.

The Covid-19 outbreak may impose safe distancing measures on the way the coming general election will be conducted, but readers will be given all the highlights and action in the run-up to Polling Day on July 10.

The Straits Times will bring the country's biggest political event to voters, with full multimedia coverage in print and online, as well as through video and radio.

Besides breaking news and in-depth reports by ST correspondents on how the race is shaping up, readers can follow our extensive coverage of what some observers have dubbed Singapore's "first true Internet election".

There will be a special general election (GE) live blog, live streams of e-rallies and candidates on the campaign trail, as well as daily live shows with ST's editors and correspondents discussing the hot-button issues.

To help readers stay updated on the latest developments, ST will make all news reports and analyses on GE2020 free to all.

"This is both an unusual and an especially important election, given the challenges posed by the pandemic," said Mr Warren Fernandez, ST editor and the editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group.

"Since voters can't go out to rallies and other campaign activities, our aim is to bring these to them on our platforms and pages.

"That way, they can stay on top of developments, be well informed, and better placed to make their choice when they vote on July 10."

Readers can also sign up for free for a GE newsletter to get news alerts and top stories delivered to their e-mail inboxes. Sign up at: str.sg/newsletter

For full coverage, visit the GE microsite: str.sg/ge2020