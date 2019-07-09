S'pore not affected by Pasir Gudang pollution: Masagos

The air and water quality in Singapore has not been affected by recent pollution incidents in Johor's Pasir Gudang town, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli in Parliament yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) tested the air in the north-east with chemical gas detectors and found no toxic chemicals, he added.

"Ambient levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the north-east region were also well within safe limits," he said.

Last month, schools in the Taman Mawar area of Pasir Gudang were shut after students reported breathing difficulties and vomiting that were believed to have been caused by air pollution.

This came after a chemical dumping incident in Johor's Sungai Kim Kim saw more than 1,000 people hospitalised in March.

Yesterday, Mr Masagos assured MPs that the National Environment Agency (NEA) and SCDF have been in constant contact with their Malaysian counterparts on the recent incidents, and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if there are significant developments.

"Our agencies have put in place precautionary measures to guard against any potential pollution impacts arising from chemical incidents, including those from transboundary sources," he said.

He was replying to Mr Melvin Yong (Tanjong Pagar GRC), who had asked if the ministry is monitoring the situation in Pasir Gudang and its impact on Singapore.

Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) wanted to know, in the light of the chemical spill in Pasir Gudang in March, how the air and water quality in Seng-kang, Punggol, Pasir Ris and Pulau Ubin compared with other parts of Singapore from 2008 to 2018.

These places are in north-east Singapore and closest to Pasir Gudang.

Mr Masagos said the air and water quality in the north-east was comparable to that in the rest of Singapore over the 2008 to 2018 period. He also said the SCDF investigates residents' complaints of persistent odours or smells that alarm them or cause inconvenience, and will advise them accordingly.

Mr Yong also asked if Singapore is discussing with Malaysia the relocation of high-risk chemical factories in Pasir Gudang. Johor Menteri Besar Sahruddin Jamal had said on Sunday that the state government was looking into such a move.

Mr Masagos said both the NEA and SCDF were aware of the types of chemical industries in Pasir Gudang and that their Malaysian counterparts would inform them if and when a move was made.

Mr Singh wanted to know if the ministry was doing any study on the impact of constant low exposure to VOCs, given the large number of homes in north-east Singapore.

The minister replied that few such studies are available as many countries do not publish VOC levels because they are usually low.

"Many of us are already, in one form or another, exposed to VOCs on a daily basis," he added.