S'pore hopes for constructive, win-win ties with Malaysia

Singapore hopes that it will continue to have a constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Malaysia under its newly appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said yesterday in Parliament.

"We look forward to Prime Minister Muhyiddin forming his new Cabinet soon. He hasn't announced it yet, but we know many of the personalities who are potential Cabinet members and we know them from our prolonged engagement over decades, and we wish them sincerely all the very best," he said.

"We hope we will continue to have a constructive, mutually beneficial relationship with Malaysia, and we look forward to resuming discussions on the ongoing issues and projects," he added.

During the debate on his ministry's budget, Dr Balakrishnan also noted that Singapore has always sought a win-win approach with Malaysia in the many areas where both countries have common interests.

These include building the Johor Baru Rapid Transit System Link and the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail.

"These are mutually beneficial projects. But after the Pakatan Harapan government took office in May 2018, these projects were delayed," he added. "When that happened, we could have enforced our legal rights and sought full compensation from Malaysia."

Singapore did not do so "in the spirit of constructive bilateral cooperation".

Instead, at Malaysia's request, it agreed to temporarily suspend both projects through formal agreements, giving Malaysia time to review its position and propose changes to what was previously agreed on contractually, he said.

"However, these major infrastructure projects cannot be suspended indefinitely. At some point, we need to decide whether to proceed or not," he said.

"We look forward to hearing from Malaysia on these two projects, in particular, in the coming months."

Dr Balakrishnan also said both sides have continued to have constructive discussions on issues such as maritime boundary delimitation, and have cooperated in areas such as economic collaboration in Iskandar Malaysia.

Their health ministries have also set up a joint working group to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

He noted that Singapore has longstanding, broad-ranging relations with Malaysia. These are rooted in history, people-to-people ties and business links, he said.

"Many of us seated in this Chamber will have family members or relatives who are Malaysian or who live in Malaysia," he added.

Both countries are each other's second-largest trading partner and also important investment partners, he noted.

"Over the years, we have worked with successive Malaysian governments for the mutual benefit of both countries," he said.

Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) asked what the change in Malaysia's political administration could mean for bilateral ties.

Dr Balakrishnan replied: "We know all the people on the political scene in Malaysia and, in fact, we have taken extra effort to maintain those links and to build that reservoir of goodwill and trust. So, let's keep an open mind."

He added: "The second point I want to make is (on) the importance of consistency and a principled foreign policy. So, I hope this is a moment when Singaporeans will appreciate it is good to be boring and consistent."