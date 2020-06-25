S'pore GE updates, June 25: Which are the seats that may see 3-way fights | Ng Chee Meng likely to helm PAP's team in new Sengkang GRC

Dear ST reader,
3-way fights inevitable with record 12 opposition parties, say observers
Overlapping interest to contest in at least four constituencies has yet to be resolved.
PAP introduces most senior crop of election candidates so far, including former IMDA chief
This is the third batch of new candidates unveiled by PAP.
Nomination Day to be more subdued affair amid Covid-19 restrictions
To reduce physical contact during proceedings, ELD has beefed up its digital services for candidates.
Ng Chee Meng likely to helm PAP's team in new Sengkang GRC
The Labour chief, who was part of the PAP team that won the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in 2015, has been walking the ground in Sengkang estate recently.
WP releases video featuring 12 likely candidates, including Lee Li Lian and Nicole Seah
Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, who had a bad fall in April, was also featured.
Don't be afraid to rock the boat, says SDP chief Chee Soon Juan
He expanded on the party's "4 Yeses, 1 No" campaign message during an hour-long online session.
15 ways the general election on July 10 will differ from past polls
Here's a look at the changes and new measures.
Peoples Voice party to contest five constituencies, including Jalan Besar and Pasir-Ris Punggol GRCs
The party is yet to announce its candidates.