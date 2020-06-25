S'pore GE updates, June 25: Which are the seats that may see 3-way fights | Ng Chee Meng likely to helm PAP's team in new Sengkang GRC

Dear ST reader,

Political parties have begun unveiling their slate of candidates for the July 10 polls. Follow our live blog to find out more.

This general election will be unique in Singapore's history due to the measures in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic. What else is new this year? Find out.

ST is making all news reports and analyses on GE2020 by our editors and correspondents freely available to all. Get more updates at str.sg/GE2020

Overlapping interest to contest in at least four constituencies has yet to be resolved.

READ MORE

This is the third batch of new candidates unveiled by PAP.

READ MORE

To reduce physical contact during proceedings, ELD has beefed up its digital services for candidates.

READ MORE

The Labour chief, who was part of the PAP team that won the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in 2015, has been walking the ground in Sengkang estate recently.

READ MORE

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, who had a bad fall in April, was also featured.

READ MORE

He expanded on the party's "4 Yeses, 1 No" campaign message during an hour-long online session.

READ MORE

Here's a look at the changes and new measures.

READ MORE

The party is yet to announce its candidates.

READ MORE