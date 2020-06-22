S'pore GE updates, June 22: What will sway voters | New WP candidate for Hougang?

Dear ST reader,

What will sway voters in the coming general election?

The Covid-19 crisis, jobs, and how the Government has tackled the situation are uppermost on voters' minds, say experts. Read more about it.

In anticipation that the polls would soon be called, potential candidates have started their walkabouts.

All eyes are on the Workers' Party which has not revealed its slate of candidates. But party sources said it may field a new candidate in its stronghold of Hougang, taking over from Mr Png Eng Huat.

The ruling party is likely to ask for a strong mandate, while the opposition parties will seek checks and balances, say observers.

How the Government, including the 4G political leaders, handled the Covid-19 pandemic will also be in the spotlight.

Potential election candidates visit markets and hawker centres with fliers, reaching out to voters.

Dr Chee got 38.8 per cent of the vote against the PAP’s Mr Murali Pillai in the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election.

While the PSP will try to avoid three-cornered fights, Dr Tan said: "Nobody has any right to say 'I don't want you to contest here'."

