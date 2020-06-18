S'pore GE updates, June 18: No physical rallies but extra TV airtime for parties

Dear ST reader,

There will be no physical rallies if the upcoming election is held in phase two of Singapore's reopening. Instead, candidates can hold e-rally livestreams.

Here's more on the preliminary campaign guidelines released today.

Want to find out which constituency you will be in? You can check now.

And which are the possible dates for GE? Here's what experts are saying.

No physical election rallies, candidates to get TV airtime for constituency political broadcasts

Here's how you can catch the constituency political broadcasts when they happen.

What are the new campaign guidelines?

Walkabouts and door-to-door campaigning will be allowed, but groups must not exceed five people.

Opposition parties set to skip usual pow-wow, raising risk of multi-cornered fights

Which are the constituencies that may see more than one opposition party contesting?

MPs, parties make plans to resume physical outreach

Small groups, minimal contact - political parties share what they are planning when Singapore enters phase two of its reopening tomorrow.

New safety measures for S'pore GE: What voters need to know

You will be allocated a two-hour window to vote, and please put on disposable gloves before you collect your ballot paper.

Which constituency will you be in for the coming election?

How would the changes in electoral boundaries affect you? Find out now.

