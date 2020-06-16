S'pore GE updates, June 16: Gearing up for S'pore GE with safe distancing | Which constituency are you in?

Dear ST reader,
With Covid-19 making mass rallies unlikely when the hustings for the upcoming general election begin, how are parties planning to get their message across?
Also, take a look at the new safety measures for voters outlined by the Elections Department.
Stay with us for all the latest Singapore GE news.
Safe distancing and Singapore GE: Parties look for alternative ways to campaign in upcoming election
What alternative methods are parties looking for to get their message across to voters?
New safety measures for S'pore GE: What voters need to know
Find out what's being done to keep voters and election officials safe amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
Limit of five for groups in phase 2 makes political walkabouts possible
ELD has said campaigning guidelines will take into account existing rules on safe distancing closer to actual poll date.
Singapore GE: Which constituency will you be in for the coming election?
How would the changes in electoral boundaries affect you? Find out now.
Chiam See Tong, wife not included in SPP's line-up for elections
Of the five candidates to be fielded, two will be first-time candidates.
PSP close to finalising five-man team for West Coast GRC
Dr Tan Cheng Bock is understood to have confirmed all but one of the candidates for the team.
Singapore's first woman general, tipped to be PAP candidate in upcoming GE, joins e2i
She is expected to be fielded from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC at the coming general election.
WP calls for publication of campaigning rules for election during pandemic
The call came after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat hinted during an interview that polls could be called soon.
SDA puts on hold membership applications from four parties
It is the latest setback in the bid to form an opposition bloc for the next general election.