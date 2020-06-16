S'pore GE updates, June 16: Gearing up for S'pore GE with safe distancing | Which constituency are you in?

Dear ST reader,

With Covid-19 making mass rallies unlikely when the hustings for the upcoming general election begin, how are parties planning to get their message across?

Also, take a look at the new safety measures for voters outlined by the Elections Department.

Stay with us for all the latest Singapore GE news.

What alternative methods are parties looking for to get their message across to voters?

Find out what's being done to keep voters and election officials safe amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

ELD has said campaigning guidelines will take into account existing rules on safe distancing closer to actual poll date.

How would the changes in electoral boundaries affect you? Find out now.

Of the five candidates to be fielded, two will be first-time candidates.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock is understood to have confirmed all but one of the candidates for the team.

She is expected to be fielded from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC at the coming general election.

The call came after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat hinted during an interview that polls could be called soon.

It is the latest setback in the bid to form an opposition bloc for the next general election.

