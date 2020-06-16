Newsletter

S'pore GE updates, June 16: Gearing up for S'pore GE with safe distancing | Which constituency are you in?

PHOTOS: ST FILE, DESMOND WEE, ST GRAPHICS
Published
1 hour ago

Dear ST reader,

With Covid-19 making mass rallies unlikely when the hustings for the upcoming general election begin, how are parties planning to get their message across?

Also, take a look at the new safety measures for voters outlined by the Elections Department.

Stay with us for all the latest Singapore GE news. Know someone who might like to receive the ST GE Special newsletter? Our sign-up page is here.

Safe distancing and Singapore GE: Parties look for alternative ways to campaign in upcoming election

What alternative methods are parties looking for to get their message across to voters? 

READ MORE

New safety measures for S'pore GE: What voters need to know

Find out what's being done to keep voters and election officials safe amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

READ MORE

 

Limit of five for groups in phase 2 makes political walkabouts possible

ELD has said campaigning guidelines will take into account existing rules on safe distancing closer to actual poll date.

READ MORE

 

Singapore GE: Which constituency will you be in for the coming election?

How would the changes in electoral boundaries affect you? Find out now. 

READ MORE

 

Chiam See Tong, wife not included in SPP's line-up for elections

Of the five candidates to be fielded, two will be first-time candidates.

READ MORE

 

PSP close to finalising five-man team for West Coast GRC

Dr Tan Cheng Bock is understood to have confirmed all but one of the candidates for the team.

READ MORE

 

Singapore's first woman general, tipped to be PAP candidate in upcoming GE, joins e2i

She is expected to be fielded from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC at the coming general election.

READ MORE

 

WP calls for publication of campaigning rules for election during pandemic

The call came after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat hinted during an interview that polls could be called soon.

READ MORE

 

SDA puts on hold membership applications from four parties

It is the latest setback in the bid to form an opposition bloc  for the next general election.

READ MORE

Topics: 

Branded Content