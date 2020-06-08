Coming S'pore GE to be fought online; new rules will boost voters' confidence in going to the polls, say experts

SINGAPORE - The sight of thousands of people crowding round the makeshift stage of a campaign rally will not be a feature of the coming election. Instead, signs indicate the battle for votes will take place in cyberspace, political observers said on Monday (June 8).

The markedly different campaign landscape of the coming general election that they envisioned came in the wake of the Elections Department (ELD) announcing on Monday the safety measures to be implemented at voting stations and nomination centres.

It also laid out stricter rules for paid election advertising on the Internet.

While the ELD did not release anticipated guidelines for campaigning, it urged political parties to draw up plans that minimise physical interactions among large groups of people and to reach out to voters on the Internet.

The election must be held by April 14, 2021, but leaders from the ruling People's Action Party have hinted that Singapore could go to the polls soon.

Experts told The Straits Times they expect campaigning rules to be announced closer to, or when the Writ of Election is issued, by which time Singapore is expected to have entered the second phase of the reopening of the country in the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

Singapore Management University associate professor of law Eugene Tan said there will still be "fairly severe limits on gatherings" at that time, and political parties will probably have to make online campaigning their main focus.

"Parties will now have to think about how they are going to campaign. Previously, most parties use online platforms to supplement their campaigns, but now it might be more dominant than in-person campaigning," he said.

They would need to think creatively on how they intend to capture the attention of voters on the Internet since they could potentially have the choice of toggling between the online rallies of different parties, said the former Nominated MP.

But reaching out to certain voter segments such as the elderly will be challenging, and the additional TV broadcasts mooted by the ELD will only be "a mitigating measure in this regard", he said.

Former PAP MP Inderjit Singh also said physical campaign rallies are likely "off the books" in this general election, and urged the ELD to release campaign rules early.

It is also crucial so candidates can make plans to reach voters who are not online - for instance, if house visits are not allowed, they might have to send out their manifestos by post, said Mr Singh.

"It's very important to show Singapore will have a fair election, and that the PAP is capable of winning based on fair campaign rules," he added.

Dr Felix Tan, an associate lecturer at SIM Global Education, also said the announcement on Monday of stricter disclosure rules for paid political ads online were a precautionary measure to boost public confidence in online political campaigning.

He said: "It's to prevent any spread of falsehoods and fake news online, and to ensure that these advertisements are not sponsored by foreign agents... and to be more transparent in terms of who is sponsoring them."

As for the safety measures at voting sites and nomination centres, including observing safe distancing, wearing masks and disposable gloves, political scientist Bilveer Singh said it bears similarities to precautions taken by South Korea when it successfully held an election in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Most importantly, I think this will socialise society into the mindset that the election can be conducted safely," he said.