S'pore, Brunei to boost economic cooperation

From musk melons to grouper and blue shrimp, Singaporeans may soon find all manner of Bruneian produce on their plates as the two countries work towards closer economic cooperation, including in the agri-food sector.

Fresh from visits to farms and food production facilities in the South-east Asian country during a four-day visit, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said yesterday that both countries can boost food security by working together.

Singapore has set a goal to grow almost a third of the food that the country needs by 2030 so as to insulate against the volatility of the global food market.

Referring to this 30 by 30 strategy, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, who was also on the visit, said Brunei is one of the places "we want to study and work with" on food production and export.

Elaborating, he said both countries had complementary attributes: "We have technology and access to market; they have land and good supply of energy."

The move also comes at a time when Brunei is diversifying its economy and looking to exploit its vast tracts of land and pristine waters to provide new areas of growth in agriculture and food.

Mr Masagos said three Singapore companies have been given land concessions in Brunei to set up aquaculture businesses.

During the trip, SM Teo and Bruneian Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah announced the formation of a Joint Working Group for Agri-Food Collaboration.

Other areas of cooperation being explored include fintech, e-payments and the legal sector.

Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong said in a Facebook post that a Singapore High Court judge will be sworn in as a judicial commissioner of the Bruneian courts next week.

Mr Tong was in the delegation of Singapore political office-holders who went to Brunei for the 7th Young Leaders' Programme. This is an annual programme that Singapore and Brunei take turns to host.

SM Teo and Crown Prince Billah reaffirmed the enduring and multi-faceted relationship between Singapore and Brunei, and their mutual commitment to strengthening ties between the younger leaders of both countries.

SM Teo, who had an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday, said the annual exchange was a good opportunity for the young leaders of both countries to meet and "continue to establish (the) friendship and understanding that we have had over so many years".

He and Mrs Teo as well as the Singapore delegation were hosted to breakfast yesterday by the Crown Prince and Princess Sarah.

Yesterday, SM Teo also visited the Royal Brunei Navy Headquarters at Muara Naval Base, where he met Minister of Defence II Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd), Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi Haji Mohd Yusof.

They reaffirmed strong bilateral defence ties, and welcomed efforts to explore other areas of defence cooperation. "We are very grateful for His Majesty, and the government and people of Brunei, (for the) permission for us to train here in Brunei," said Mr Teo.

The Senior Minister returned to Singapore last night.