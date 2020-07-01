Singapore GE2020: Special polling stations at two hotels for those serving SHN

Marina Bay Sands and JW Marriott Singapore South Beach have been designated as special polling stations for voters serving their stay-home notice in those hotels.

According to a government e-gazette notice yesterday, these stations will be established for the July 10 polls under the Parliamentary Elections (Covid-19 Special Arrangements) Act.

The Act, meant to allow Singapore to safely hold an election amid the coronavirus pandemic, lets voters serving their 14-day stay-home notice at designated facilities like hotels vote outside their electoral divisions, as they are unable to leave the premises at which they are staying.

There will be four stations at Marina Bay Sands, spanning two different towers with each station covering more than 20 levels, and one at JW Marriott. They will be open from 8am to 8pm on Polling Day.

The Elections Department (ELD) announced last month that voters across the island will be allotted recommended time bands to visit polling stations in the upcoming election in order to reduce crowding.

For those serving the stay-home notice at home, arrangements will be made for them to vote "while minimising exposure to other voters, candidates and election officials". The ELD said more details would be available today.

Olivia Ho