SP Power Grid fined $1.75m for two substation fire incidents

SP Power Grid (SPPG) has been fined a total of $1.75 million by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) for two substation fire incidents at Carlton Hotel and Bright Hill that led to power failures earlier this year.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said this in a written reply yesterday to a question by Nominated MP Walter Theseira.

Dr Theseira also asked whether any equipment at fault is scheduled for replacement or maintenance, and about the measures taken to address the risk of recurrence.

A $1 million fine was imposed on the national grid operator for the incident at Carlton Hotel on Feb 14, which caused a disruption in electricity supply to some areas in central Singapore.

EMA's investigations found that the power failure was due to a short circuit in the substation switchgear, which started a fire.

Said Mr Chan: "The insulation between two components in the switchgear had failed due to heat stress from foreign contaminants, which could have been introduced during maintenance."

The electricity industry regulator determined that the incident could have been prevented had SPPG complied with its standard operating procedure for monitoring work.

SPPG was fined $750,000 for the incident at the substation in Bright Hill on Jan 26 which caused a power outage that lasted about 11/2 hours and affected some 27,000 residents.

EMA's investigations showed a faulty voltage transformer (VT) had started the fire in the substation, and SPPG had been using the faulty VT beyond the manufacturer's recommended lifespan.

In his reply, Mr Chan noted that SPPG is replacing all the VTs that have exceeded their lifespan, starting with those of a similar make and model as the faulty VT in the Bright Hill incident. He said: "EMA has also worked with SPPG to place such equipment within a protection zone where, in the event of failure, the impact will be isolated to minimise the risk of a cascading effect (on) other substations."

SPPG has engaged an independent consultant to review and recommend enhancements to its equipment replacement and maintenance regime, and is putting more resources into monitoring substations and renewing key assets, Mr Chan added.