Some of the incidents

SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE

The Singapore Civil Defence Force managed two vehicle maintenance contracts poorly. The Auditor-General's Office report said the SCDF did not have adequate procedures to ensure contractors gave the required services, which cost $1.8 million a year.

The AGO's test-checks found that the SCDF paid $120,000 for maintenance jobs purportedly done on 21 vehicles but which the contractors did not actually perform. Some servicing records given to the auditors were also created and backdated.

To address the lapses, the SCDF introduced a system for its units to monitor and track the servicing records of vehicles, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The SCDF headquarters would tally the monthly invoice against servicing records before paying contractors. It would also do surprise checks on the contractors.

From the middle of this year, the SCDF would also use the MHA-wide integrated logistics management system. The system's vehicle maintenance module gives vehicle maintenance plans and servicing details, among other features.

PEOPLE'S ASSOCIATION

The People's Association (PA) and one of its grassroots organisations (GROs) had lapses in procurement and contract management for major events. Serious weaknesses were also found in overseas purchases and payments for Chingay Parade 2017, including "telltale signs indicating that some cash sale receipts submitted for reimbursement claims might not be authentic", the PAC said.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said the PA has put in place several measures, such as "centralising the management of high-value contracts to specialised procurement staff at PA headquarters and deploying specialised staff to assist GROs in their procurement, by mid-2019".

Since last April, grassroots volunteers have been into e-learning, and it includes training in financial and procurement matters.

NATIONAL RESEARCH FOUNDATION

The AGO said the National Research Foundation (NRF) did not have procedures for monitoring and recovering unused grants from recipients. An AGO test-check found unused grants were not promptly recovered in 10 out of 13 completed projects. The Prime Minister's Office told the PAC the NRF will set up clear procedures to monitor and follow up with recipients to ensure unused funds are recovered promptly.

