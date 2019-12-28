Social cohesion is fragile, says President Halimah

Amid increasing religious and racial tensions in many parts of the world, Singaporeans have lived in harmony, and this state of affairs should not be taken for granted, said President Halimah Yacob in her New Year message.

Her reminder about the fragility of social cohesion comes at the close of a year in which social conflicts boiled over, setting off demonstrations around the world.

As she wished Singaporeans a peaceful and prosperous new year in a video message released by the Istana yesterday, she said: "We live in harmony despite the increasing religious and racial tensions in many parts of the world. As people withdraw into their own identities, political populism rears its ugly head to drive bigger wedges between them.

"We cannot take our social cohesion for granted as we have seen how fragile it can be, if it's not nurtured and cultivated on a sustainable basis."

The President, who has made the promotion of social cohesion a key agenda of her presidency, also thanked religious and community leaders for their efforts in keeping society together.

She had mooted the idea of the International Conference on Cohesive Societies - a high-level forum involving religious leaders - which was held in Singapore for the first time in June this year.

She said Singapore has had a busy and eventful year, commemorating its bicentennial as well as the Istana's 150th anniversary.

"We are a young nation, but we have much to be proud of," she added in the video which harked back to Singapore's past.

The video was shot on the Istana grounds at a 150-year-old well constructed by Indian convicts brought in by the British to build what is now the Istana, which was then known as Government House.

"Singapore has made great economic and social progress, which has benefited Singaporeans," she said. But she acknowledged that the uncertain economic climate had brought some anxieties for Singaporeans.

Madam Halimah, who had been with the labour movement for around 30 years, has been meeting workers from various sectors since becoming President in September 2017.

She also launched an initiative this year to show appreciation to those who have toiled behind the scenes to contribute to Singapore's growth.

"In the course of the year, I had also met many unionists and workers who shared with me their anxieties over jobs and their livelihoods due to the global economic uncertainties," she said. "To create good jobs, we need to continue growing our economy, our enterprises will have to innovate and venture into new markets, and our workers have to upgrade their skills and embrace new technology."

She added that even as the country grows its economy, "we also want a Singapore that has a heart and values everyone". She said that she was grateful to the volunteers and social service agencies that had partnered the Istana in its programmes for the needy.