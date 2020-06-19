Sober campaign with no crowds to avoid virus spread

Voters will be in for a more muted election season if the next general election is called during phase two of Singapore's reopening, according to the new rules.

The Elections Department (ELD) said the guidelines were introduced to protect the health and safety of members of the public, while ensuring voters have access to campaigning messages, adding that it would revise the guidelines should safe distancing rules be relaxed further.

For now, given that large group gatherings are not allowed under phase two of Singapore's reopening, voters will not be allowed to physically gather for campaigning and election events.

People will not be allowed to loiter at nomination centres to cheer candidates or gather at assembly centres to wait for results on polling night.

The ELD said that only candidates, proposers, seconders, assenters and accredited media will be allowed into nomination centres on Nomination Day.

It added that supporters - who typically show up in droves to accompany candidates to the centres and cheer as the candidacy is announced - will not be allowed to gather or loiter near the centres.

Security personnel will be deployed on the day to advise supporters to leave.

Similarly, no permits will be granted for rallies or for gatherings at assembly centres on polling night for supporters to wait together for the election results.

And while more TV broadcasts will be allowed in place of physical rallies, the ELD urged voters not to gather in groups to watch these broadcasts or to gather at facilities set up for parties to record live streams.

"Members of the public are advised to watch the political broadcasts from their own homes, and not gather in groups beyond the sizes allowed under the prevailing Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines," the ELD said.

MOH had earlier announced that while the dine-in areas of eateries are allowed to reopen, TV screenings and live music will be banned.

For online campaigning, the ELD had published stricter rules on June 8, requiring parties to disclose where and when the advertisements will appear, and adding terms to ads that explicitly indicate they are paid advertising.

Despite the changes in campaigning rules, the ELD said campaign financing rules will remain unchanged.

The maximum amount candidates can spend on each voter at the upcoming election will be $4 - the same cap that was set in 2015 when it was raised from $3.50.

Several other campaign rules also remain unchanged.

Candidates will still be allowed to display posters and banners throughout the campaign, as long as they abide by the Parliamentary Elections (Election Advertising) Regulations, the ELD said.

"In general, posters (mounted on plywood or cardboard) and banners may be hung on street lamp posts and trees along public roads."

However, the ELD said posters and banners cannot be displayed in public places without the authorisation of the Returning Officer.

The ELD added that civic, business or professional bodies are allowed to participate in political activities, or allow their funds or premises to be used for political purposes. However, they must ensure they are not in breach of their Constitutions or that their actions break any of the laws that govern them.

Party political films will continue to be disallowed, with parties permitted to use only factual and objective films that do not dramatise or present an inaccurate account.

"For example, a recording of a live stream of an online rally that is not modified to present an inaccurate account is allowed. However, a recording of a live stream that employs dramatisation and/or animation to present an inaccurate account, sensationalise and mislead viewers on political matters is likely to be considered a party political film," said the ELD.

As in the past two elections, all campaigning must stop from Cooling-off Day until voting closes on Polling Day, said the ELD.

First introduced in 2011, the Cooling-off Day is meant to give voters a chance to reflect rationally on the issues raised during the campaign before they cast their votes.