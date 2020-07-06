Singaporeans need to hold Govt accountable, says Red Dot United

Red Dot United (RDU) says its goal is not simply to get into Parliament, but to encourage discourse to drive change and hold the Government accountable, chairman Michelle Lee said at RDU's first e-rally last night.

The rally, broadcast on the party's Facebook page, also saw speeches by its Jurong GRC candidates - Mr Nicholas Tang, Mr Alec Tok, Ms Liyana Dhamirah and secretary-general Ravi Philemon. The new party is contesting only Jurong.

"Our goal is really to reach out to touch the hearts and minds of Singaporeans because if you, the people, demand change and hold the Government accountable to the standards to which a government should be held, then our job will be done," said Ms Lee, 43.

She cited would-be Jurong GRC People's Action Party candidate Ivan Lim, who withdrew his candidacy the Saturday before Nomination Day in the face of online allegations about his past behaviour and conduct. "We had a PAP candidate for Jurong who was not the kind of person the people wanted for an MP and because you all spoke up, changes were made."

Ms Lee added that one problem in Singapore is that people are given "only one side of the story".

Citing the Government's previous stance on masks, she said: "We were told, don't wear masks because it gives you a false sense of security. Actually... it was because they were afraid there wouldn't be enough masks for the doctors and nurses."

"Our people should be respected enough for the truth to be told, and then from there, to find the best solution to problems from a balanced perspective," she added.

In the rally, Ms Lee also outlined the party's hopes to improve Singaporeans' quality of life, give people more choices - such as flexibility in education and using their CPF funds - and enabling them to be relevant and adaptable for the future.

Meanwhile, Mr Tang, 28, spoke out against the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma). Noting the importance of curbing the spread of fake news, he said: "However, Pofma swings the pendulum too hard in the other direction. Our citizens must be empowered to discern the truth for themselves."

Speaking in Mandarin in a speech to address older voters, Mr Tok, 55, questioned the quality of PAP's 4G leaders.

Ms Liyana, 33, spoke about the importance of helping vulnerable groups in society, and outlined RDU's proposed policies in areas such as jobs and housing.

Mr Philemon, 52, highlighted the importance of not simply helping Singaporeans to find work, but also helping them to find quality jobs.

He also addressed naysayers' views that the PAP has a strong team in Jurong with heavyweight Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam. "This election is not about Mr Tharman and his team... How is the issue of whether Mr Tharman will be in Parliament or not more important than you, your family and the problems you face?"