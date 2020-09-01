Singapore must hold true to values as it adapts: Heng

Despite the global crisis and accelerated change caused by Covid-19, Singapore can survive and thrive if it embraces change with courage and confidence, while holding true to the values that have helped the country to progress all these years, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told Parliament yesterday.

Speaking during the debate on the President's Address, he noted that the economy will change at a much more rapid pace, with disruption to jobs becoming more common.

But as Singapore evolves its social safety nets and strives to keep inequality in check, Singaporeans must remain rooted to the country's values and identity, and sense of unity as a people, he added.

Values like openness, multiculturalism and self-determination have served Singapore well and remain crucial, but it will take more effort to maintain a sense of common purpose as society becomes more diverse, said Mr Heng.

New differences along the lines of identity, socio-economic status and political beliefs will emerge, while there will always be different perspectives on subjects like race, language and religion, and the rights and obligations of citizenship.

"It is essential that we rise above our differences and find common ground," he said.

"We may not always agree, but we cannot afford to let our disagreement turn into division. Otherwise, change will cause a rupture in society as we have seen elsewhere."

Mr Heng gave the assurance that the Government will adapt social safety nets to sustain the promise of progress for every Singaporean.

A job remains the best form of welfare, he said, adding that the Government will continue to invest in people and match them to new opportunities to bring out the best in them.

At the same time, social spending has tripled over the last 15 years. This will rise as the population ages.

The shift to "gig economy" jobs, for instance, means Singapore's support for self-employed persons must evolve, even as work to uplift lower-wage workers continues.

While the Government will keep an open mind to proposed ideas, such as a minimum wage, universal basic income and unemployment insurance, people must recognise there are no magic bullets, he said. Each of these ideas has its merits but also unintended effects, he added, cautioning against looking for "what may appear to be costless solutions".

STAYING UNITED This House must fulfil its duty, to articulate and debate policy options, to build a better life for our people, and to advance Singapore's place in the world. This is the mandate that has been entrusted to us by Singaporeans. I trust that all of us, whether in Government or the opposition, will share this common sense of mission, to serve in the best interests of Singaporeans and Singapore... My colleagues and I in Government have listened to the voices of our people. We have heard and share our people's anxieties. We acknowledge the concerns and unhappiness that some have voiced. As the world and our society change, there will be a greater divergence of views. We will continue to understand your concerns and improve your lives. We will have to adapt to these changes but stay true to the values. The same values that have enabled us to stay united and succeed against the odds. DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER HENG SWEE KEAT

"Somehow, someone else will have to pay for these schemes. There are trade-offs," he said. "If we want higher social spending, taxes will have to go up. Or it will mean spending more at the expense of future generations, like what many countries are doing by raising debt."

While social safety nets will be strengthened, this must be done in a way that reinforces - not undermines - individual effort, he added.

This should be funded equitably and sustainably, and strengthen people's capacity to both succeed and help others succeed, he said.

"A social safety net cannot become a set of shackles. It should not hold down those who started with less. It should not create dependency, such that people who get fish for today, never learn how to fish for food tomorrow," he said.

Mr Heng said a well-designed social safety net protects the vulnerable, invests in human and societal capital, and provides a means for those who fall down to bounce back.

"It supports every generation to have aspirations and dreams, and for everyone to ask: What more can we do for one another?"

He was also glad that amid the pandemic, many have stepped up to support others. He cited the Masks Sewn With Love project, where volunteers sewed over 100,000 masks for vulnerable families.

How well Singapore emerges from the present crisis depends on its ability to adapt while holding true to its values, said Mr Heng.

"We are both a city state and a global metropolis - maintaining this 'dual identity' will not be easy," he said. "But as long as we are clear about our values and what holds us together, it will be a source of strength that opens up new opportunities."

He emphasised the Government's commitment to building deeper partnerships with citizens, citing the Singapore Together movement launched last year to harness diverse ideas and shape a shared future.

He shared how his fellow East Coast GRC MPs recently engaged Ms Samantha Thian and a group of volunteers who regularly clean the beach at East Coast Park, and followed up with them last Saturday via video chat to discuss ways to create a more sustainable Singapore. "I am very impressed by their passion and commitment (and) we agreed to work together to turn their good ideas into action," said Mr Heng.

Such partnerships foster a culture of respect and expand the common space, strengthening Singapore's capacity to adapt, he noted.

"We want to build on these efforts too, as we recover from Covid-19," he said, adding that this was why the Emerging Stronger Conversations have been convened to give Singaporeans a shared opportunity to reflect on their Covid-19 experience and articulate how they can take Singapore forward together.