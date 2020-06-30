Singapore GE2020: Tharman-led PAP team and new party Red Dot United face off in Jurong GRC

SINGAPORE - Jurong GRC is set for a straight fight between incumbent People's Action Party and new political party on the block Red Dot United (RDU).

The PAP will be seeking to defend the ward, where it had garnered the best result during the 2015 General Election with more than 79 per cent of the vote.

The PAP team is led by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 63, and includes Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry and Foreign Affairs Tan Wu Meng, 45, and backbencher and lawyer Rahayu Mahzam, 39 - who were all part of the team in the previous election.

Joining them are newcomers Xie Yao Quan, 35, who is the head of healthcare redesign at Alexandra Hospital, and Shawn Huang, 37, a director for enterprise development at Temasek International.

The RDU candidates form the only team that the party is fielding this election.

It will see the return of three candidates who had stood in the 2015 General Election: lawyer Ravi Philemon, 52, and educator and counsellor Michelle Lee, 43, as well as theatre director Alec Tok Kim Yam, 55. The first two were previously Progress Singapore Party members, while Mr Tok was from the Singapore Democratic Party.

They will be campaigning with entrepreneur and author Liyana Dhamirah, 33, and legal engineer Nicholas Tang, 28, who are both competing in an election for the first time.

RDU was registered as a political party on June 15 after submitting its application on May 26.

The PAP slate for Jurong GRC has been the subject of much attention over the past week, after a candidate that the party had intended to field, Mr Ivan Lim, withdrew his candidacy. Mr Tharman introduced Mr Xie on Monday to replace him.

Related Story GE2020: Live coverage on Singapore General Election

Related Story Singapore GE2020: PAP names Xie Yao Quan to replace Ivan Lim in its Jurong GRC team

Related Story Singapore GE2020: Red Dot United introduces team to contest Jurong GRC

The PAP and the RDU will be fighting for the support of 131,234 voters in Jurong group representation constituency when voters go to the polls on July 10.

The nine-day campaign period starts immediately.