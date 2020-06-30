Singapore GE2020: MBS and JW Marriott South Beach to be special polling stations for voters serving stay-home notice at the hotels

SINGAPORE - Marina Bay Sands and JW Marriott Singapore South Beach have been designated as special polling stations for voters serving their stay-home notice in those hotels.

According to a government e-gazette notice on Tuesday (June 30), these stations will be established for the July 10 polls under the Parliamentary Elections (Covid-19 Special Arrangements) Act.

The act, meant to allow Singapore to safely hold an election amid the coronavirus pandemic, lets voters serving their 14-day stay-home notice at designated facilities like hotels vote outside their electoral divisions, since they are unable to leave the premises at which they are staying.

There will be four stations at Marina Bay Sands, spanning two different towers with each station covering more than 20 levels, and one at JW Marriott. They will be open from 8am to 8pm on polling day.

The Elections Department (ELD) announced earlier this month that voters across the island will be allotted recommended time bands to visit polling stations in order to reduce crowding in the upcoming election.

For those serving the stay-home notice at home, it will make arrangements for them to vote “while minimising exposure to other voters, candidates and election officials”.

The ELD said more details would be available Wednesday.

